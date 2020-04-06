Terrible news for Pep Guardiola…

The mother of the Spanish coach, Dolors Sala Carrio, died in Manresa, near Barcelona. Infected with the coronavirus, she passed away at the age of 82.

“The Manchester City family is devastated by the disappearance of Pep’s mother,” said the English club, which has been led by the Catalan technician since 2016, on Twitter on Monday.

“The whole club and those associated with it offer their sincere condolences to Pep, his family and all their friends at this difficult time,” add the Cityzens.