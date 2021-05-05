Guardiola’s Manchester City reaches its first Champions League final

Victory against PSG (2-0)

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahayan had to endure thirteen years to see his project succeed. After a long wait, Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola at the helm, will play their first Champions League final on May 29 after confirming against Paris Saint-Germain (2-0) that their moment, finally, has arrived.

Since in 2008 the English team was absorbed by a group from Saudi Arabia, the obsession was the ‘Orejona’. Conquered the Premier League and the English cups, the challenge was to create European glory for a team that only had one Cup Winners’ Cup in their showcases.

And the definitive step to that glory was confirmed this Tuesday, in a snowy field, covered by the frost of the hailstorm that fell in Manchester and that dressed the grass of the Etihad Stadium. In a scenario from another era (and another season), the world order of football was also changing, with two teams built on a checkbook basis.

PSG takes a step back, after reaching the runner-up last year, City achieves what they have been looking for for so many years. It will be Guardiola’s third final, the first in ten years. City’s return to a continental final in 51 years, the first in the European Cup. The sheikh is already smiling.

