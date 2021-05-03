05/03/2021 at 5:53 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Throughout his career on the benches of Barça, Bayern and Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has made merits to be considered one of the best coaches in recent times. However, the former Argentine footballer Oscar Ruggeri believes that, if he left the great teams of the Old Continent, the current coach of the skyblue team would not have things so easy.

During a debate on the ESPN television channel, Ruggeri explained that the coaches of the Argentine First Division have nothing to envy the great coaches of Europe. To defend his position, he compared the record of Marcelo Gallardo, River Plate coach, with that of technicians of the stature of Guardiola, Mourinho, Klopp, Simeone or Pochettino. Among Gallardo’s titles, three Argentine Cups, a Conmebol and two Libertadores Cups stand out and, as stated in the debate, this record places him at the height of the greatest.

The legendary Argentine defender was asked about Gallardo’s performance in a hypothetical jump to Europe, to which he answered giving the question a twist. “Bring any great coach from Europe to Boca. Give him, bring him to Boca train and win the Libertadores, you’ll see how it is not so easy“.

This response led to speculation about the role Guardiola would play at Xeneize, and Ruggeri continued to defend his theory. “Guardiola would not have it easy in Boca, here you have to fix very different situations. Tell Guardiola that Buffarini cannot be lined up because there are problems with his contract. Tell him that he can’t put another player on because he’s leaving in five months. “