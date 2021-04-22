Guardiola: “Well done, English teams”

04/21/2021

On at 22:12 CEST

EFE

Pep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester City, applauded the decision of the English teams to leave the Super League and asked to think about football again.

The Catalan coach, who criticized the competition at the press conference on Tuesday prior to the match against him Aston VillaHe pointed out that he has not yet spoken with the board of the Manchester City, the first team to get off the Super league, but celebrated the decision of the six English clubs.

“I already spoke yesterday about this matter yesterday, so today I would like to focus on football. Well done to the English teams, now let’s get back to football,” he said. Guardiola to Sky Sports in the statements prior to the match against him town.