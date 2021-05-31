Guardiola, to the attack with Sterling holder

Pep Guardiola goes with everything in the first final of the Champions League in which he has made an appearance since he left Barcelona. The official line-up of the Manchester City to be measured at Chelsea includes many traits that have led the English team to the title match and has Kevin de Bruyne, Ruben Dias or Phil Foden as more prominent men. Raheem Sterling is the big news compared to the semifinals with PSG.

Official lineup of the Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Mahrez and Sterling.

The Manchester City reaches the end of the Champions League as a great favorite for the title, after his deployment in the previous rounds of the maximum continental competition, as well as in the Premier League, in which they prevailed with great ease ahead of the city’s eternal rival, Manchester United. With Guardiola at the controls and used to playing without a pure ‘9’, the constant exchange of positions and an excellent circulation of the ball are the visible signs of City.

The qualitative leap of Manchester City in recent months he has been on the defense. With Ederson as the undisputed starter in the goal, the arrival of Ruben Days It has given another look to the rear, which suffered from a leader to continuously consummate victories with a clean sheet. The performance of the Portuguese has spurred the Cancelo, Laporte, Walker or Stones, which make the citizen a differential team also on the defensive plane.

In attack, Guardiola’s battery of players looks more like a video game squad than a team. Foden and De Bruyne have emerged as leaders, with huge footballers like Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Kun or Gabriel Jesús in the background. And all this under the command of Pep Guardiola, one of the best coaches in the world, who has the opportunity to lift the Champions League, finally, since his departure from Barcelona.