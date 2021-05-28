Guardiola: “This team gives me everything I need”

05/28/2021 at 5:31 PM CEST

EFE

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, assured that he has been more in the English club than in others because it gives you everything you need. The Catalan coach, who recently renewed two more years with City, has already spent five seasons at the English club, more than he spent at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

“They give the coach everything he needs. Of course investment, friends. The players know that everyone supports me at the club, on the board. I’m comfortable. I have everything. I can’t ask for more to do my job. We share the victories, the defeats. When we lose, they don’t blame me, just as when we win, I’m not the one responsible. That’s how we work here, “he explained.

Regarding the final of the Champions League, the first in City history and the third in his coaching career, Guardiola pointed out that it is “a privilege” to be in it.

“When I started my career I didn’t even expect to play a single final. I know what I’m going to say to my players. To those who are nervous or anxious, I will tell them that it is normal. Each one will try to handle it in the best possible way. Whoever is calm and relaxed is also normal, “he said.

“You have to suffer to win the finals. In many moments you have to be resilient, because you know that these are moments that are going to pass, “Guardiola added.