He Liverpool He continues his triumphant march of champion after the coronavirus and added his first victory, after the inaugural tie with Everton, against Crystal Palace. Visibly relaxed by the considerable advantage of his team at the helm of the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp did not hesitate joke about a possible puncture from Manchester City on the night of this Thursday.

If Manchester City don’t win their match against Chelsea, Liverpool will be mathematically Premier League champion, and Klopp discussed the possibility of Guardiola reserving players for the match due to Sunday’s Cup final against Newcastle. «Pep says he’s going to reserve players? I should go play poker. We are different and we cannot play like them, we can only be as good as them and that is what we want »joked the German coach at Sky.

I don’t know if I’ll see it. I watched the last game until 3-0 and it was a waste of time. They are brilliant, an incredible team », added Jurgen, about the possibility of not seeing the game tonight, something improbable considering what his team is playing indirectly.

Liverpool’s chances of proclaiming itself the winner of the Premier League are immense and nobody doubts that it will do so in the short term. The box led by Klopp adds 86 points, after accumulating 28 wins, two draws and one loss. Chelsea have the key so they don’t even have to wait for their next game to win.