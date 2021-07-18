Guardiola shoots with a bullet against Tebas: “Let him learn”

07/05/2021 at 4:05 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City manager, charged hard against Javier Tebas, president of the LFP. In an interview with TV3, the one from Santpedor released a clear message for Thebes in reference to the management that the Professional Football League should do. “Let him learn from the Premier League, because he knows more than anyone and gets into the house of others, “said the former Barça coach.

“In the Premier League there is better management, and you see in Asia, that Mr. Tebas learns from what they do there. Even so, their products can be better sold in other countries. People complain, but thanks to these investments, other clubs from other countries can continue doing things, “Pep began.

“That he learns, because he knows more than anyone, he is wiser than anyone and he gets into the house of others. In the same way, Barça, Madrid, Atlético or Valencia will have more resources to make the necessary investments and if we make a mistake, they will sanction us and we will not be able to play but as it is not the case that each one does what they want, “Guardiola added.

Regarding the salary limit of the teams, Guardiola did consider that Tebas does well by being inflexible. “It seems to me good that Thebes does not want to move a comma from the salary limit. We also have to adjust because if we do not do it correctly, they will file a complaint with us and we will have to defend ourselves in court. Ferran Soriano does things correctly “, he valued.

Then, Guardiola returned to the charge against Tebas pulling irony when asked by Messi. “If Tebas sold the product better, would it be easier for Barça to have Messi? He does everything well, but then the problem is everything from other countries and other clubs,” he said.