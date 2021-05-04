Guardiola returns to the Champions League final a decade later

05/04/2021

Manchester City beat PSG in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals by 2-0 and a 4-1 aggregate, which means that the Santpedor coach has once again reached the final of the top European competition after chasing him for a decade. Since he won it with the Barça team in 2011, in that fantastic final where Barça overwhelmed Manchester United at Wembley, he has not stopped insisting, first with Barça himself in his last year, followed by Bayern Munich and finally, He has achieved it with the ‘citizen’ team. Everything arrives and, after several courses touching it, he will have the opportunity to take his fourth ‘orejona’, he has two as a coach and one as a player, either against Real Madrid or Chelsea.

Guardiola has managed to put together a group of players of outstanding individual quality, but who together are still better. Without a clear ‘9’ as a starter, his ‘beasts’ prowl the rival area insistently looking for the goal. The constant movements and the generation of spaces have been the keys to a tie and a season where, once the league is more than on track, a victory this weekend will confirm them as Premier League champions, and with the Carabao Cup low. arm, They just need to put the icing on the cake with the achievement of the maximum European competition and consequently, the triplet.

After taking a sabbatical after leaving the Barça team, his signing for the Bavarian team predicted a bright future in the Champions League, but the semifinals resisted him and during the four years in which he coached Bayern, he always lost in the last tie.

Once the room barrier is broken …

With Manchester City, despite having made league seasons bordering on excellence, and being favorites during all of them in Europe, he had never passed the quarter-finals. On this occasion, they left Erling Haaland’s Borussia Dortmund and Neymar’s almighty PSG on the way to earn a ticket to the final in Istanbul. Guardiola is back.

A Champions of 11

The ‘Sky blue’ team will travel to Turkey without conceding any defeat in the entire competition. 12 wins out of 13 games in which only Porto managed to leave them unmarked, but they couldn’t either. 25 goals in favor, playing most of the encounters with the false classic ‘9’ that Guardiola likes to exploit so much, first with Ferran Torres, occasionally with Gündogan and in the semifinals, with which the head and his football tell them.

A special mention to the defense, which year after year he has been perfecting until he has found the most solvent pair of centrals in recent years. The incorporation of Rúben Dias has completed Stones, who together with Fernandinho supporting the team in the center of the field and the understanding with the full-backs, have caused that they have only conceded 5 goals against.

20 + 1 titles later

Since he touched the sky in London with Barça, Pep Guardiola has managed to win 20 more titles, and even without official confirmation, he will also reach May 29, having been proclaimed champion of the Premier League for the third time in his career.