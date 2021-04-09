Guardiola puts Bielsa to the test

04/09/2021 at 7:40 PM CEST

The 14 points that Manchester City has an advantage in the Premier League are more than enough to think that only it’s a matter of time before the title ends at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s men also come from a tough week in which they had to overcome an important commitment against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

They beat the Germans 2-1 in one more exhibition of Kevin de Bruyne, who also renewed this week. Now comes Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United just before traveling to Germany to face Dortmund again on Wednesday.

It’s a cheat party this for City, since on the one hand the Premier have it already made and because the efforts should be concentrated in the Champions League, where the Sky Blues are looking for the first continental title.

On the part of Leeds, the truth is that they are already saved. They are comfortable in the middle of the table and this season is already summarized in trying to finish as high as possible to try to continue growing. The game will have the character of special because it always likes to face a great and for the Bielsa-Guardiola duel.

The teacher will want to beat the student and vice versa, with a previous one in which they have not stopped compliment each other.

As a recommendation for this game we are going to stay with him both mark to installment 1.75 trusting in a relaxation of Manchester City and in the motivation of Leeds against the champion.