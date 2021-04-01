Guardiola praises Agüero

04/01/2021 at 10:40 AM CEST

Kun Agüero will leave a great void in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. The greatest scorer in the history of the ‘citizen’ club leaves at the end of this season in search of a new adventure, and although he has not yet revealed his future, there are many teams interested in signing him, including FC Barcelona or Juventus .

Agüero has forged his history mainly in England, and Guardiola wanted to talk about it, who only had good words towards the Argentine.

“Sergio is irreplaceable & rdquor;Guardiola said on Sky Sports. “You could say that, in terms of numbers, Agüero can become replaceable, but it is not easy. When you see the 360 ​​games and the more than 250 goals, the number of titles and everything it represents& mldr;. & rdquor;

Specifically, Agüero has achieved 257 goals in 384 games played, and has lifted 13 titles wearing the ‘sky blue’.

“He is a legend, the best forward this club has had. It is irreplaceable in the souls and minds of our fans, in the hearts of our people., of the players who played alongside him and of the technicians who worked with him & rdquor ;, added Guardiola.

On a personal level, Guardiola highlighted from the forward that he is “a fantastic person and a great human being. I think that if your mind is still this aggressive, you can continue at its highest level and continue your career for two, three, four or five more years.& rdquor ;.

Later, on ESPN, the former Barça and Bayern coach compared Agüero to the two best Argentine players in history.

“Maradona conquered Italy, Messi did it in Spain and Agüero has done it in England, their numbers speak for themselves. When you have this internal fire, as Agüero does, you often win matches alone, “Guardiola said.” We still have a month and a half more to win things and score goals. “