Guardiola: “Maradona conquered Italy, Messi conquered Spain and Agüero conquered England”

Ten years are easy to spell and suddenly they are pronounced very fast. TO Sergio Aguero it took him just ten seasons to keep the Manchester City at the highest level while sporting the ten on his back. Guardiola knows this and the fans will surely give him a 10 out of 10 for his club career.

“Sergio is irreplaceable. You could say that in terms of numbers, Agüero can become replaceable, but it is not easy. When you see around 360 games and more than 250 goals, the number of titles and what it represents, ”Guardiola told Sky Sports.

Since the arrival of the Argentine in 2011, the citizens climbed several steps and prevailed in the internal tournaments of England with hierarchy. He always fought and left legendary numbers. That is why Guardiola compared his career in the English league with what has been done by Maradona and Messi.

The three Argentines wearing the ’10’ on their back were, and are in the case of Messi, the best of these leagues.

“There is also the legend, the best forward this club has had in this century. But he is irreplaceable in the souls, in the hearts, in the minds of our fans, our people, the footballers who played with him and all the coaches who have worked with him, ”added the Spaniard.

“Sergio is irreplaceable!” // Pep Guardiola discusses Sergio Aguero’s #ManCity exit. 💙👑 via @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/jRDVZK8VgD – City Xtra (@City_Xtra) March 30, 2021

A statue for Agüero?

He is already considered one of the most important foreigners in the history of the Premier League and his 13 titles won, of the 26 he played, confirm the theory. He came in exchange for € 40 million from Atlético Madrid and upon arrival he scored the remembered goal against Queens Park Rangers.

That goal gave City the Premier League in the 2011/12 season, a title they haven’t won since 1968.

Manchester City announced that they will make a statue inside the club’s stadium to pay tribute forever to Argentine Sergio Agüero. Khaldoon Al Mubarak, team president, also explained that they will make an emotional farewell in the final game of the season against Everton.

Will you allow fans at the Etihad Stadium?