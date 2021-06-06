Guardiola: “I have few reproaches”

05/30/2021

On at 00:25 CEST

.

The Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, praised the effort of his footballers and the play of his team in the second half of the final against Chelsea, although he regretted having lost to a “very physical” and effective rival.

“It was an exceptional moment and I am sad that I lost. We’ve had great occasions, Sterling’s, Phil Foden’s … and in the second we have been more constant “, lamented the Spanish technician before the microphones of Movistar +.

Guardiola argued the variations in his starting eleven in the search for the game: “I was looking for a lot of play. We have not suffered defensively. In the first half it was difficult for us to get to the next line. But then we have moved more and we have succeeded. Too bad we couldn’t score “.

The Spanish coach recalled that Manchester City reached a Champions League final for the first time: “We competed very well in our first time here. Now we must prepare to return.”

“It was a very close match. We have come several times to push the ball and in the second the rival has not left the area. We have competed very well with a very strong team. I stay with that. I have nothing to reproach, “Guardiola added.

“There are wonderful teams that have won it four or five times in this competition. For us it is very difficult. We have arrived here and I have few reproaches. It was our first time. They have had no more game. We have had problems with losses and all that says a lot about how we have done it, “Guardiola insisted.

“Chelsea have a strong defensive structure, with five and four together and they are very physical. We have not put it in and they have won, “he concluded.