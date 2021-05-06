Guardiola has spent 1,000 million to take Manchester City to the Champions League final

Five seasons after landing in Manchester, Pep Guardiola he has succeeded. City will be in the first final of the Champions League of his story after finishing with a good Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals of the Champions League. After being one of the great dominators of English football in recent years, the citizens had yet to meet the great goal set by the board with the hiring of Guardiola and for which they spent about 1,000 million euros since his arrival: win the Champions League, something that they will be able to achieve on May 29 in Istanbul.

In the summer of 2016, one year after leaving the Bayern Munich, Guardiola came to Manchester City in a revolution and a step forward for the skyblue club, which had already conquered the Premier League but had not raised the Champions League. Since their arrival, spending on the transfer market was never a problem for the owners: during their first season, City more than 200 million euros were spent on transfers of Stones, Sané, Gabriel Jesus or Gündogan, among others.

960 million in five seasons

An amount of money that multiplied over the years until reaching the 960 million current. That’s what City has spent on transfers since Pep Guardiola’s arrival in Manchester: Fill Days, Riyad mahrez Y Joao Cancelo They have been the most expensive for the English team, whose greatest expense with Guardiola on the bench has been curiously in the defensive zone.

And it is that Manchester City showed in the tie against PSG that it is one of the most complete teams in the world. Nobody doubted his offensive potential, but the defensive security demonstrated in this edition of the Champions League has been outstanding: four goals he has conceded in twelve European games. Precisely, almost 800 of the 960 million invested in the market have been to reinforce the defense with the signings of Rúben Días (68 million), Cancelo (65), Laporte (60), Mendy (57.5), Stones (55.6) or Walker (52), among others.

Will arrive in Istanbul as a big favorite

Until now, the spending on transfers and the quality of the workforce had not been enough to succeed in Europe. City dominated the Premier League, but something was missing when the Champions League anthem sounded. The Monaco, the Liverpool, the Tottenham and the Lyon had eliminated the English the previous four years and Guardiola’s had not been able to reach the semifinals despite investing an average of 200 million per season.

However, the wait is over and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City will be on May 29 in the final in Istanbul. He will do it as the great favorite to lift the Orejona. In a colossal season, the Catalan coach has managed to form a team that practices total football and is just a few games away from signing a historic campaign. All this after having great financial backing from the club.