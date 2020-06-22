MANCHESTER, England, Jun 22 (.) – Manchester City’s all-time top scorer, Argentina’s Sergio Agüero, could miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during a 5-0 win over Burnley on Monday. for the Premier League.

« It doesn’t look good. We are going to see tomorrow. He had been struggling last month with a knee problem. We will see what has happened but it is not looking good for the season, » coach Pep Guardiola said.

Agüero received an iron from defender Ben Mee in the first half and soon after had to be replaced limping by Brazilian Gabriel Jesús, the team’s other center-forward.

Although the City, which is second in the Premier, has no real chance to hunt down the Liverpool leader, the absence of Agüero would be a hard blow to the hopes of the Guardiola team in the Champions League.

City leads the Champions League knockout round 2-1 against Real Madrid while waiting for the second leg and wants to reach the eight-team mini tournament that will define the European champion in Lisbon in August.