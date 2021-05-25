Guardiola, England coach of the year

05/24/2021 at 9:57 PM CEST

Pep Guardiola has been named, with the Sir Alex Ferguson award, the best manager of the season in the Premier League. The Santpedor coach has managed to make his Manchester City champion of the league with great difference and after displaying a great game, with a tremendous streak of victories that have raised him to the top.

This is the second trophy he has received since arriving in England. Guardiola was also named Coach of the Year in 2018. The announcement was made by the League’s Coaches Association. with Un emotional Sir Alex Ferguson video, named after the award given every year to the best coach.

Guardiola continues to make history at Manchester City and, for the moment, does not intend to move from the ‘citizen’ bench. The project continues to report titles and Pep continues to receive all the accolades in England.