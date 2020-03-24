Guardiola donates a million euros to fight the coronavirus

The coronavirus continues to accumulate great details and donations in the world of sports and Pep Guardiola He was the last to join the wave of gestures to highlight in the fight against the Covid-19. Manchester City coach on Tuesday he donated a million euros to the Fundación Àngel Soler Daniel for the acquisition and supply of medical equipment in the face of the emergency of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This donation multiplies the proceeds in one campaign promoted by the Barcelona College of Physicians and that manages the aforementioned foundation. Until that moment the proceeds reached 33,000 euros, a figure ostensibly increased after Guardiola’s intervention.

In addition to raising for the purchase of material, the campaign is also «to be able to finance alternative production -through 3D printing- artificial respirators and other protection elements for healthcare personnel ».

Guardiola joins in this way other personalities in the world of football such as José Mourinho, Cristiano Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski, who have had gestures to collaborate with the coronavirus, the pandemic that is affecting the whole world and especially in countries like Italy or Spain.