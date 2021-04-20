Guardiola does not want the Super League: “It is not a sport when there is no relationship between effort and success”

Unlike Zidane, but in the same vein as Klopp and Bielsa. Pep Guardiola was clear and precise in his statements about the European Super League of clubs, expressed a vision that contrasts considerably with what Florentino Pérez said about the competition that 12 clubs have decided to establish.

Manchester City is the employer club of Pep Guardiola and is also a founder of the Super League. This did not prevent the Catalan from making his judgment about the new tournament.

“It is not sport when there is no relationship between effort and success, it is not sport. It’s not sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose. I have already said many times that I want the best competition possible. It is not fair if the teams fight at the top and cannot qualify for a closed Super League ”, declared the award-winning coach.

‼ ️💬 Pep Guardiola, on the Super League: 😤 “Sport is not sport when there is no relationship between effort and reward” ❌ “It is not fair if a team fights and fights and then cannot be classified because success is only guaranteed for a few” pic.twitter.com/dagIsZL3Yr – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) April 20, 2021

However, he clarifies that the Super League is only a proposal and as long as it is not a reality, he and his team will concentrate on lifting the Champions League

“The Super League is an embryo that is not yet breathing. It is just a statement. He is not breathing. Is a reality. We will play the UCL next week and next season we will try to reach the final. We will play in Europe because we deserve it, he added.

Guardiola sent his message to UEFA

He also showed the second side of the coin and tried to justify the genesis of the idea: UEFA’s mismanagement in economic matters.

“We have reached this point because UEFA has also failed. We have fought to have five changes in the toughest season in history due to the pandemic. People fight for their interests. Everybody is going through trouble. Everyone ”, emphasized Pep.

And he gave an example of what the clubs that fight for the titles live at the key moments of the season.

“In the most important part of the league, when we were fighting for titles, Lewandowski could not play against PSG because he was injured with his national team. UEFA decided that way and Lewandowski could not play. Each one looks out for their interests ”, he closed.