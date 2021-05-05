Guardiola did it: Manchester City will play the first Champions League final in its history



Guardiola qualified for his first Champions League final in 10 years.

Photo: Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty Images

The Manchester City not only took care of but extended his advantage over PSG in the second leg of UEFA Champions League semi-finals. It won 2-0 (global 4-1) and qualified for the first final in its history in the continental tournament. The ‘Citizens’ were guided by a perfect approach to Pep Guardiola, who once again made history.

FULL TIME | 🎶 ISTANBUL ISTANBUL WE ARE COMING !!! 🎶 🔵 2-0 🔴 (4-1) #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/kojG87J8xD – Manchester City (@ManCity) May 4, 2021

Guardiola’s City became the 42nd club to reach the UEFA Champions League final. It was an achievement they waited for years for.

The organization trusted the Spanish coach, gave him time to command and the results are finally coming. He has already won the League Cup, this weekend they could be crowned Premier League champions and on May 29, in Istanbul, Turkey, he will have the opportunity to get a hat-trick again, a milestone that would occur for the second time in history. of English football.

⏰ RESULT ⏰ 🔵 Manchester City reach their first ever Champions League final!

👏 @ManCity become 42nd club to reach the European Cup showpiece

⚽️ Mahrez strikes in either half for hosts 🤔 Who impressed you most? #UCL – UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 4, 2021

Pep Guardiola also broke his 10-year drought without contesting the final of the most important club competition in Europe. The last final he played he won. It was in 2011, leading Barcelona and defeating Manchester United (3-1). This time he will be able to bring joy to Manchester, at least a part of it, and also continue to make history.