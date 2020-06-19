Pep Guardiola has confirmed at a press conference that «Leroy Sané He has told us that he does not want to renew his contract, that he wants to play in another club. This means that he will be leaving this summer or the next ». In addition, the coach of Manchester City He revealed that the club « has offered him renewal two or three times » and the German « rejected it. » Therefore, the attacker has many options to leave this summer if citizens do not want to see as a chip for another free club in 2021.

The greats of clubs in Europe They are very aware of his movements, although everything indicates that he will end up signing for Bayern Munich, as anticipated by your representative a few weeks ago. “Bayern’s interest is no secret. It is the only club in Germany where Leroy sees that he can take the next step in his career. I think he has everything there to achieve his great goal, to win the Champions League, ”said his agent in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

Apart from Bayern, there are more teams interested in him: « Other elite clubs in Europe have also asked us about the situation in Leroy »Damir Smoljan concluded.

Bayern Munich andhe tried last summer, but City prevented Sané’s departure. Everything seems to indicate that this time it will be the definitive one and Sané will play in Germany after confirming that he does not want to continue at Manchester City.