The Premier League He has already seen how top-tier clubs like this season’s virtual champion, Liverpool, or Tottenham adhere to ERTE for club workers as long as the coronavirus crisis lasts. However, this will not be the case for Manchester City, which confirmed its separation from temporary regulatory records of employment a day after its rivals joined this measure.

Manchester City chief operating officer Omar Berrada confirmed the club’s decision. “We can confirm, after a decision made between the President and the rest of the executives, that Manchester City remains determined to protect its people, its jobs and our business at the same time that we do everything possible to support our community in this difficult time for everyone. ”

The Manchester City squad, like those of the other Premier League teams, continues in negotiations with the championship and the Soccer Association to see the possibility of reducing wages and sending that money in the form of a donation to fight the coronavirus. While, the coaching staff led by Pep Guardiola See how to avoid salary measures and limitations by confirmation of the entity.