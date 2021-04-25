Guardians of the Night Infinity Train: Record in Japan

SelectaVisión premieres in cinemas in Spain ‘Guardians of the Night – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Train‘It is part of the anime’Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘, based on the manga by Koyoharu GotōgeIt has become the highest grossing film in Japanese history.

The expected one arrives in Spain ‘Guardians of the Night – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Train‘, the anime with an infinite title that is but the first film of the hit’Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘, series based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotōge that has not stopped gaining followers since it premiered in 2016 in the Weekly Shōnen Jump.

‘Guardians of the night: Infinity Train’, historical box office record

The followers of the series have been very attentive to the journey of ‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train‘Since last October, with the pandemic restrictions present, the title began to make history at the Japanese box office until it became the highest-grossing film in the history of the country.

Its 39,720 million yen (about 370 million dollars) advance to the unbeatable 31,680 of ‘Spirited Away‘(Hayao Miyazaki, 2001) twenty years later. After them, and to understand to what extent this phenomenon is important, they finish the top 5 ‘Titanic‘(James Cameron, 1997),’Frozen. The kingdom of ice‘(Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, 2013) and’Your Name‘(Makoto Shinkai, 2016).

Can I watch ‘Night Watch: Infinity Train’ without having seen ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’?

Absolutely, anyone who has ever gone through a fighting shōnen will soon recognize the bases of ‘Kimetsu no yaiba‘: in the world there are demons that eat people and the three protagonists are young apprentices of warriors who fight against them. It is done.

From there, and gradually discovering the story of the immaculate Tanjiro, little Nezuko and her two colleagues, Inosuke (the boar) and Zenitsu (the one in yellow), the film places the characters on a train in which they are disappearing passengers. With the help of Rengoku, one of the masters of the Demon Slayer Corps, they must undo the mess caused by Enmu, elusive Demon of the Dream.

Haruo Sotozaki, the director, immerses us in a cartoon that, without losing sight of the fact that this is a nekketsu of fights against demons, allows for unexpected narrative games thanks, mostly, to the nightmarish condition of its villain. With lynchians dreaming of frolics, closer in their bravery as they gaze into the abyss at the ‘I’m thinking of quitting‘ from Charlie kaufman than procedural ‘Source‘ from Christopher Nolan, the title offers a bright and colorful broken animation with only momentary digital elements.

Where can I see the movie? And the series?

‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train‘is now available in Spanish theaters and, for those who want more, SelectaVisión is preparing the launch of the original series on DVD and Blu-ray.

