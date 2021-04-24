‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train’ – Full-blast entertainment

There are few times that a movie from an anime TV series has relevance within the plot itself. Most of the time they are alternative stories, secondary or that in their conclusion they always manage to get away with it so that what happened in them (no matter how big) does not have an impact on the series. In case of ‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train’ It is a rarity, the first time that a feature film is treated as a direct continuation of a series, advancing in the main plot and assuming that the viewer has already seen the first season. Perhaps this is what has led this film to be the highest grossing in the history of Japan and grossed almost 400 million dollars in its country, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also be because the series was a real phenomenon and the manga is sold like hotcakes. Be that as it may, the film has enjoyed tremendous success, which luckily is accompanied by one of the best adaptations of an anime to the big screen.

As I said, it is essential to have seen the first season to understand what happens here. They do not introduce you to any main character or explain almost any of the terms of the universe in which it is set. Does this mean that it does not work independently? Clearly not transmit the same sensations, and it will be impossible not to get lost on certain occasions, but those responsible have already taken care of leaving enough information pills so that you know how the relationships between the characters are, what conflicts they have and what they are. his motivations, to be able to enjoy it as the great entertainment that it is and, who knows, add another follower to the enormous list that the series has.

The work on your script is fantastic. It is a bit corseted in the genre “shonen”, but it shows that they try to do things well, without haste. It is a plot divided into beginning-knot-ending that contains several surprises in its structure and event. It reinvents itself. His foray into the dream world gives him a lot of freedom when it comes to playing with the viewer and good opportunities to define the characters, which he takes advantage of. In the plot there is room for action, humor, tension, emotion and drama. The action takes place on a train, the main location of other great films such as ‘Train to Busan’ or ‘Runaway Train’ which tends to give the tape an unusual frenzy and mobility. Here, as soon as the train starts, the film is a non-stop, things do not stop happening, from the second act you barely have time to blink and all this without neglecting the evolution of the protagonists, which is where It gives us some other moment of respite to catch a breath of air, empathize with them and be ready for the next frenzy.

In the animation section, the UFOTABLE studio has already embroidered it in the series, but here they have managed to reach surreal levels of quality. It is very different from what Studio Ghibli or other authors like Satoshi Kon or Makoto Shinkai usually do, very refined and elegant styles of animation. The drawing style of ‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train’ it is crude and unorthodox. The contour lines of the characters are thick and not concealed, and the artistic design is clearly inspired by classic Japanese paintings, where simplicity prevails over realism or large layers of detail. The level of detail is remarkable, but it is not the main thing. The great dynamism without loss of detail in key moments or coloring are much more important and are at a very high level. Much more than that, it is the ultimate reference when it comes to combining great action sequences with a sensation of brutal movement, great detail and an explosion of color. His soundtrack perfectly accompanies all these scenes. The film shines especially in its last 20 minutes, a masterfully animated roller coaster of emotions, closing the film in an unusual and very emotional way.

‘Guardians of the Night: Infinity Train’ it’s a great show from start to finish, which leaves a great taste in your mouth. Another sign that anime is currently at a high level and films appear that are noticed outside its borders. Yet another example that animation is an incredible medium for telling stories that are practically impossible outside of it, thanks to its plasticity. Yet another sign that biases towards animation should no longer exist.

By Marc Sacristn Garca



@TheLebowskiMan