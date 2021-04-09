‘Guardians of the night: Infinite Train’, the ‘Demon Slayer’ movie, already has a release date in Spain

At last we will be able to see in Spain the highest grossing film in history in Japan. Selecta Visión will be in charge of bringing the anime feature film ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)’ to theaters, and they won’t keep us waiting long. ‘Guardians of the Night: Infinite Train’ will hit Spanish cinemas on April 23, both in the original version with subtitles and dubbed into Spanish or Catalan.

Despite having been released in times of pandemic, last October specifically, The ‘Kimetsu No Yaiba’ film ended up breaking all the collection records in Japan, beating ‘Spirited Away’, which until now had been the highest grossing film in history in the country. ‘Infinite Train’ ended up raising more than 370 million dollars there alone and has more than 420 million dollars worldwide.

The feature film has the same studio that is taking over the anime, and also shares a director: Haruo Sotozaki. This film adapts the infinity train arc from the manga that has also broken sales records. In the film we will see how Tanjiro Kamado and his friends team up with Kyojuro Rengoku, one of the best swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, to investigate what is happening on the infinite train, but everything is a trap from Enmu, from the Twelve Demonic Moons.

Anime in Spain

Selecta Vision also holds the license for the anime, which confirmed its second season long ago. It will be released in Japan sometime this year, so we have to wait. We also do not know Selecta’s plans with the series. The publication of the manga is the responsibility of Norma Editorial in our country.