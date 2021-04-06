‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will start filming this year

The director has yet to premiere ‘The Suicide Squad’ in addition to ‘Peacemaker’

After the long wait, after the problems of dismissal, and rehired James Gunn From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’, it seems like the movie is one step closer. And it is that the filmmaker himself has confirmed it through Twitter.

The film will begin shooting this year according to Gunn himself. This would put the film on track for its announced release in 2023, and also bodes well for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’, which will be shot during the filming of the third film, and will air on Disney + in 2022.

In 2018, Gunn assured ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ would be launched in 2020. But those plans fell apart very soon: first due to the dismissal of this from Disney, a quite decisive time, since Warner Bros. took advantage and hired him for his new version of ‘The Suicide Squad’. And then, of course, the global pandemic, which has further delayed the film’s arrival date.

All of those delays have apparently impacted the planned storyline, like the Guardians star, Dave Bautistasaid in December: “I think it’s okay to say we’ll go into production at the end of next year,” the actor commented. “I saw a script from the beginning when we were all on the show and James Gunn was attached before everything went crazy. I think because the whole (Marvel) schedule has changed (because of the pandemic and production delays Guardians), the stories have changed, and they won’t intersect as originally planned. “

In addition to the third ‘Guardians 3’, his Christmas special and ‘The Squad …’, Gunn is also doing a series about Peacemaker for HBO Max. As for what the filmmaker plans to do after the third ‘Guardians’ is completed, things seem to be very up in the air. Regarding his future projects on Twitter, all he could confirm was “a long nap.”

What is certain right now is that ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ is scheduled for release in 2023.

