‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3’ Announces Release Date and Logo

Among the many surprises that the video that Marvel has released in tribute to his cinema has left us, in addition to the official titles of the sequels to ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ and the first images of ‘Eternals’; The company has unveiled the new logo of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and its release date: next May 5, 2023.

The wait until the closing of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ trilogy seems long, but we expect to see the characters appear at least for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, which opens a year earlier, on May 6, 2022 James Gunn, who was fired from Disney for tweets published a decade earlier, sought another job during that hiatus and was signed by DC to direct and write the reboot for ‘Suicide Squad’. Although he was reinstated by Mouse House for this third installment, Gunn had to first finish his obligations to Warner Bros, which include a spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ series for HBO Max about the character of John Cena.

In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki and Vin Diesel return as the voice of Groot.

Bad idea

In addition to directing ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, Gunn also signs the script and will be in charge of making a Christmas special for the 2022 party: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special’. And is it sure it’s a good idea? Well, Mark Hamill, who has experience in this Christmas special, seems to think not, and so he has warned the director on Twitter:

I have a very bad feeling about this … https://t.co/JkZs7hamVA – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 23, 2021

“I have a bad feeling about this …”

I hope you don’t find my lack of faith … disturbing. https://t.co/buOoWk8PF9 – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 24, 2021

Gunn: “These things ALWAYS go well”

Hamill: “I hope my lack of faith does not bother you,” he replies, paraphrasing ‘A new hope’.

Recall that the ‘Star Wars’ Christmas special that ‘Star Wars’ released in 1978, ‘The Star Wars Holiday Special’, is one of the most infamous episodes in the entire franchise and in fact never reissued on television and less taken out for domestic sale, although in fact it did introduce the character of Boba Fett. “This is one of those things that happens, and I’ll just have to live with it,” George Lucas said of him in an interview in 2002.