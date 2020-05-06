The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has expanded from the seventh art to conquer new industries such as music, as this week it has been revealed that the Guardians of the Galaxy vinyl among the best sellers of the last decade.

Said movie starring Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldaña, was one of the most popular in 2014, one of the reasons was its soundtrack that compiled hits from the 70s and 80s like ‘Hooked on a feeling’, ‘Spirit in the Sky ’,‘ I´m not in love ’,‘ Cherry Bomb ’.

After six years, and being one of the albums most played by MCU fans, it has finally had its reward, as the director of that tape, James Gunn announced that the vinyl of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ among the best sellers, occupying third place.

In his Instagram account you can see the list of the best-selling vinyls in the United States since 2010, in first and second place are Beat Abby Road ’by The Beatles,‘ Dark Side of the Moon ’by Pink Floyd, while fourth, fifth and sixth place are Bob Marley with Legend, ‘Back to Black’ by Amy Winhouse and ‘Thriller’ by Michael Jackson.

Tenth place is occupied by the American singer Lana Del Rey with her album ‘Born to die’, where songs such as ‘Off To The Races’, ‘Dark Paradise’ and ‘Summertime Sadness’ are found

So with the third part of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ in development plans, under the direction of Gunn, the soundtrack is expected to be very attractive to the audience again, something that he could not achieve in his second part of the year 2017.

