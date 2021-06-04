Guardians of the Galaxy game to be announced during E3 2021

Four years have passed since Kotaku reported that Eidos Montreal, a subsidiary of Square Enix and creators of the Deus Ex video game saga, was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy title. Although the information was forgotten due to the lack of official information – or more leaks – it seems that we will finally see the game during E3 2021. And it is that Square Enix announced that it will hold an event to present its next news.

Even more important, at the digital conference the presence of Eidos Montreal is confirmed with a World Premiere. That is, the announcement of a completely new project. If the above clues weren’t enough, we should point out that Jason schreier, a Bloomberg journalist and one of the most trusted sources in the industry, spoke about it on his Twitter account:

“It looks like the Guardians of the Galaxy game from Eidos Montreal will be Square Enix’s big announcement this year.”

Looks like Eidos Montreal’s Guardians of the Galaxy video game will be Square’s big E3 showcase this year https://t.co/DA9VnQcUVF – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 3, 2021

Now, Schreier’s words have great importance because it was he himself who signed the Kotaku report in 2017. Before joining the ranks of Bloomberg, the aforementioned journalist was part of the aforementioned video game website. On the other hand, we must not forget that Square Enix and Marvel have previously worked on Marvel’s Avengers, a proposal that unfortunately disappointed the vast majority.

In fact, it is precisely this disappointment that raises questions about the Guardians of the Galaxy game. The first “problem” with Marvel’s Avengers, if you want to see it that way, is that many expected to see the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Instead, Crystal Dynamics went for completely different faces due to a licensing issue. Once available, the title was criticized by a lots of bugs and a lack of content.

While Square Enix dedicated efforts to release additional content, to date Marvel’s Avengers still does not take off. It may hold a brighter future for him when Spider-Man is available. When it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy game, you will surely have the spotlight on whether you were able to avoid the mistakes that the Crystal Dynamics project made. The Square Enix presentation, by the way, will be held on June 13 at 9:15 p.m. in Spain and 2:15 p.m. in Mexico.

