‘Guardians of the Galaxy’: Dave Bautista says he will not play Drax beyond the third installment

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’, third installment of this marvelite proposal headed by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan or Dave Bautista, It has finally confirmed its release date for next May 5, 2023, year in which one of its protagonists will already be too old to continue being part of the saga. He tells it himself, the Baptist himself, that says to wait for the ailments of age for when we see said film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in theaters.

There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ?? @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN ? James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021

Bautista has dropped the bomb through Twitter, stating that in the event that ‘Guardians’ continues its journey on the big screen with a fourth installment, it will not be counting on their contribution. “Drax isn’t going anywhere, I just won’t play him. By the time ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ comes out I’ll be 54 years old, for God’s sake! I’m hoping everything starts to falter at any moment“, has commented this interpreter who boasts of enviable physical form, something that seems not to be preventing him from seeing an upcoming “expiration date” when it comes to embodying certain roles.

Drax is unique

Given this, James Gunn himself, director and co-writer of all the installments, has not been slow to react, assuring that either with Bautista or nothing. “There’s no Drax for me without you buddy! YOU ARE Drax the Destroyer in the MCU and, as far as I’m concerned you could never be replaced. And you have the right to do what you want with your career! “Thus Gunn confirms that at no time would he consider looking for another actor for the role.

In addition, taking advantage of the debate around a hypothetical ‘Guardians 4’, this filmmaker wanted to clarify the doubt by ensuring that doors are not closed, but that for him ‘Guardians 3’ is the end of these adventures. “Me? I never say never, but I see Vol. 3 as the end of the Guardians story that I began to tell with the first installment.”