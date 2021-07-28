Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special Will Be Canon

‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘(James Gunn, 2014) was a refreshment, a daring adventure that showed that there was still room for the party within the corseted structure of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As much as we cry the disagreement between Kevin Feige Y Edgar wright, the outrages of this group of raggedy people continue to show that there is a way to get creatives to free ourselves as James Gunn function within the marvelita tidal wave.

In ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘(James Gunn, 2017) we confirmed that Gunn’s plan worked and, therefore, he will also be responsible for’Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘, from which he was fired in July 2018 after a blackmail campaign against Disney sponsored by members of the North American right offended by the political commitment of the director in networks.

Luckily for the good people, that not only ended with the return of the creator to his story of redeemed criminals, but he will also be in charge of filming ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special‘, a Christmas special that, presumably, can be seen on Disney + at Christmas 2022.

“It’s canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re going to learn things you need to know before Volume 3 and it’s great, I’m very happy with it,” said Gunn himself in a statement published in Collider. “I’m going to shoot it at the same time as the movie. I am going to use a lot of the same sets, the same actors, obviously, so we are going to shoot simultaneously with the film, but it will have to be edited and finished before. “

