Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will make us cry according to Karen Gillan

The movie “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” It is currently in pre-production with a view to starting filming in November of this year. Although we are still months away, since director James Gunn has written the film for a long time, some actors have already had the opportunity to read the script of the film. For example, Vin Diesel recently revealed that we will travel to Groot’s home planet in the film.

Advancing her first impressions after reading the script, the actress Karen gillan , who plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has gone on a thrilling emotional journey, promising that the film will reach our hearts. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress only referred to the film’s script with an “incredible.” However, for Collider, he went into more detail.

I read the script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis. We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there were full tears.

The actress dares to say that we are up to the strongest job the director has done with the Guardians of the Galaxy so far, and there will not only be tears, but also fun.

It’s amazing, I think it’s James’ most intense work with the Guardians yet and it’s just brilliant. It’s bright and it’s emotional and it’s fun and it’s all those things you want.

This movie is defined as the last of this iteration of Guardians of the Galaxy. That is, we are facing the end of this version of the Guardians, so there are many fans who think that with this movie we will have the death of a Guardian. What’s more, James Gunn advanced some death in the movie in the past.

Other details that we know is that Rocket is going to be an important piece in the plot of the film, as Gunn revealed in the past, pointing to the rumors that we will know his origin story.

The film’s premiere is set for May 5, 2023.

Via information | Collider | Variety