Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be shot from November to April

The other day, actress Karen Gillan shared a story on Instagram revealing that they had started working on the pre-production of “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3”. when they took molds of his head for the usual prosthetics that he uses for his character of Nebula. This raised again the doubt of when the filming will begin. The actor Chris pratt brings the answer.

The actor in charge of bringing Star-Lord to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe appeared the other night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his upcoming Amazon Prime Video movie, “Tomorrow’s War,” and confirmed that the production schedule for the third film will be from November to April. The actor also commented that he has been able to read the script, but logically he could not give details.

We will shoot between the end of this year and the beginning of next, like November to, maybe, April, ”Chris Pratt revealed during his appearance on the show and when asked about the production schedule for the third film.

This third film will put an end to the current incarnation of the Guardians group, being the last film by director James Gunn about the group, although in parallel he works on the projects “I am Groot” and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ”From Disney +. In addition, this movie will delve much more into Rocket, and there are even rumors that suggest that we will know the origins of the character.

“Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3” will be shot in the UK under the working title Hot Christmas and has a theatrical release date of May 5, 2023.