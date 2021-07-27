‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’: James Gunn teases details

The director talks about the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ On August 6, his latest work arrives, ‘The Suicide Squad’

The writer and director James Gunn is about to release its first DC movie, ‘The Suicide Squad’ on August 6, but is also about to start shooting a film whose script predates its participation in DC: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ . The highly anticipated Marvel sequel is set to begin later this year, and during a promotional interview with his new film, Gunn was asked about his other pending project with the DC competition.

The filmmaker confirmed that “Guardians 3” will begin filming in Georgia in November. And the title of the movie? Well, they have not thrown much ingenuity: Gunn confirmed that it will officially be called ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

Although the filmmaker has spent the past two years making ‘The Suicide Squad’ and the HBO spin-off Peacemaker, he said the script for ‘Guardians 3’ has “basically been finished for years,” adding that he is currently making some minor adjustments. to a new draft: “It’s basically been put together over the years. I keep playing with different things and adding others, and discovering permutations and stuff, I’m in the middle of making another draft now, but it’s really small compared to what has been Basically it has been finished for three years. “

Marvel studios

Much has changed in the MCU between ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and this next title, especially we have seen the death of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and the arrival of a different version of the character from before in the timeline in Avengers: Endgame ‘. And although Gunn maintained that Marvel has not asked him to include anything beyond the incorporation of Thanos in the first ‘Guardians’ film, he did admit that he had to pay attention to what the protagonists have been doing to reflect those developments, such as Gamora’s arc when it comes to taking back the characters in ‘Guardians 3’: “The only time they asked me to include something for future MCU movies was in the first movie with Thanos, putting him there. It was what they wanted me to do. . But on top of that, they never have. I have to pay attention to the things that happen, the things they told me about, the things with Gamora and things like that. I know the characters have been through certain things, so I have to deal with it. with that. But for the most part, they never asked me to put anything into the Volume 3 script to set something up in the future. I also wouldn’t, frankly, it’s not my thing. “

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a period of significant change right now, as ‘Endgame’ closed the door to the Thanos arc and shows like ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Loki’ seem to be setting the stage for a new era of MCU. infused by the multiverse. It is not known how ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will fit there, but there are many who are looking forward to seeing it.

The film will be released in theaters May 5, 2023.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io