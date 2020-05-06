United States.- Three people are under investigation for homicide after murder yet security guard from a supermarket who requested that they use mouth cover to enter the establishment.

The events were recorded in a store Family Dollar in Flint, Michigan, United States, where according to information from CBS News23-year-old Ramonyea Travon Bishop, 44-year-old Larry Edward Teague and 45-year-old Sharmel Lashe Teague are under investigation for murdering a 43-year-old security guard named Calvin Munerlyn.

According to a press release, the Genesee County District Attorney, David Leyton, He said that an argument had arisen after the guard denied the entrance to a girl because she did not wear a face mask, so Sharmel Teague, The girl’s mother “started yelling at Munerlyn and spat on him, and Munerlyn told her to leave the store and ordered a cashier not to attend her.”

Seconds later Teague left the store, but 20 minutes Later, he returned with two men, Ramonyea Travon Bishop and Larry Edward Teague, who confronted the security guard and one of them Shooting his victim on the back of his head, so this he lost his life hours after being treated at a local medical center.

Calvin Munerlyn’s death is meaningless and tragic, and those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent possible by law. By all indications, Mr. Munerlyn was simply doing his job to uphold the governor’s executive order related to the Covid-19 pandemic, “said the county attorney.

The three people are under investigation. (Photo: Fox).

