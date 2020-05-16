SOROCABA – Patients with mild symptoms of covid-19 will be treated at home with hydroxychloroquine, in Guaratinguetá, in the interior of São Paulo. As announced on social networks, on Friday, 15, by Mayor Marcus Soliva (PSB) the city of 121 thousand inhabitants will be the first to do home treatment with the use of the drug. Doctors and researchers do not recommend the use of the drug for patients with mild symptoms of coronavirus – the Ministry of Health admits the use for patients in serious or critical condition.

According to the mayor, studies indicate that to treat patients still in the viral phase (first phase) contaminated by the coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc sulfate are efficient. “Therefore, our Health Department is starting a new protocol treating patients with these drugs at home (patients in the first phase of the virus), avoiding going to hospitals, as the treatment can be done at home by a professional from the network public health “, he posted.

On video, he said he received a donation from a pharmaceutical chain

On video, he said he received a donation from a pharmaceutical chain of 1,000 pills of the drug azithromycin and should receive hydroxychloroquine in the coming days. The new shipments will be purchased by the city. The amount would be sufficient to treat 200 patients. “The path we took was to treat it early in the infection to prevent the patient from going to the ICU,” said the mayor.

According to him, the teams that do home care will administer the medication when they identify people with initial symptoms, such as loss of taste. The person will have to sign a term agreeing with the medication. The city has 26 confirmed cases and one death from the disease. There are still 46 suspected cases and 15 people hospitalized with a suspected or positive diagnosis.

The Ministry of Health reported that the folder is intended for the use of chloroquine as an option for severe cases (patients hospitalized with viral pneumonia), and should be done according to medical advice and in conjunction with other support measures.

