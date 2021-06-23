Guaranteed arrival of cruises to Cozumel and Costa Maya in July

Cancun Quintana Roo

Between June and July, 24 cruises are scheduled to arrive at the Costa Maya, after yesterday docked for the second time in less than a week the Adventure of The Seas in Cozumel, with a thousand 14 tourists on board.

According to the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development of the island, after the restart of cruise ship docking in Cozumel, the quays of Quintana Roo have confirmed the arrival of 35 floating boats between June and July.

The agency estimates that the arrival of the ships represents the arrival of 50 thousand travelers, including crew and passengers, transported by the shipping companies Royal Caribbean International, Carnival and Celebrity Cruises.

It is expected that the reactivation of the cruises in the beach destination will leave an economic spill of approximately five million dollars in Cozumel.

Meanwhile, the Mahahual Restaurant Association, He explained that it will be on June 29 when the first cruise ship arrives at that port, while in July the docking of 10 more vessels is expected.

* brc