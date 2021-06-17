guarantee that the production companies register the IP to sue users for downloading

The highest European judicial body has ruled on the use of IP, operators and production companies. Unfortunately for those affected by the Euskaltel case, who received threats from producers asking for money for having downloaded films, the position of the Court of Justice of the European Union goes against their interests.

The conclusion of the CJEU is as follows:

“The systematic registration of IP addresses of users and the communication of their names and postal addresses to the owner of the intellectual property rights or to a third party to allow the presentation of a claim for compensation are admissible under certain conditions“

The case began in 2017, when a Bilbao court forced Euskaltel to deliver data on the IP addresses of some users who had shared content without permission through P2P systems. The operator initially refused, but the Justice ruled in favor of the producers. Months later, the case spread to other operators and more cities.

The different affected people formed a platform and lawyers such as David Maeztu and David Bravo, specialized in intellectual property, recommended not to pay. Now the CJEU has ruled on an equivalent case and the initial impression is that the sentence goes “against what we defended in the proceedings of those affected by Euskaltel”, according to Maeztu.

What does the Justice say about registering IPs of users who share files

The lawsuit was filed by the company Mircom, in defense of the production companies, against Telenet BVBA, an operator that suffered a case equivalent to that of Euskaltel. The problem was that certain client IPs they had been used to share, through BitTorrent, movies included in the production company’s catalog.

Given this fact, several doubts arise. On the one hand, whether exchanging files constitutes “communication to the public in accordance with Union law” and if the production company can request information about the IPs that share files.

#ECJ: The registration of IP addresses of users and the communication of their names and postal addresses to the holder of #IntellectualPropertyRights or to a third party in order to enable an action for damages to be brought is permissible under certain conditions #BitTorrent – EU Court of Justice (@EUCourtPress) June 17, 2021

The position of the CJEU is that “a holder of intellectual property rights can benefit from the system of protection of those rights, but your request for information, in particular, must be non-abusive, justified and proportionate“.

In a related way, the court also accepts that the production companies ask for the IPs of users of that network, and the communication of their names and postal addresses, to allow the filing of a claim.

and 3- It is not opposed to the registration of IP’s that share files in P2P, nor to subsequent requests for identification, provided they are justified, proportionate and not abusive and in accordance with EU law. In this ordinance there is no obligation, but national law can impose it pic.twitter.com/3vN3vPcLn0 – David Maeztu (@davidmaeztu) June 17, 2021

The European Justice does not oppose registering the PHIs of those who share files in P2P or subsequent requests for identification, as long as they are “justified, proportionate, not abusive and in accordance with the law”. “There is no obligation, but national law can impose it,” says Maeztu.

