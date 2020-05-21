Striker Lucas Braga, who belongs to Santos, but played in the Paulista Championship for Inter de Limeira, is of interest to Guarani.

Lucas Braga joined Santos in June 2019 (Photo: Reproduction)

In exclusive contact with THROW!, the president of Bugre, Ricardo Moisés, admitted that he monitors the player, but denies having sought the Fish to make the proposal official.

– Lucas Braga is an athlete that we monitor, but we did not make a proposal. We like football, but due to the circumstance and everything, it has not defined whether we will make a proposal. We like scout and performance, but in this situation it is impossible to know – he said.

Sought for the report, members of the board of directors of Santos also denied that there is open negotiation by the athlete.

Other teams, including those competing in the Serie A, also came to look for Fish over Braga, but without sending proposals.

To L!, the Campinas team representative said that after the resumption of Brazilian football, stopped due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, he could look for Santos in an attempt to evolve interest, but, for Guarani, he would only validate the deal, if the Santos board to release Lucas Braga on loan. Ricardo Moisés stated that Bugre will not acquire new players this season.

-I don’t see any clubs talking about hiring. It is complicated and risky, due to the financial health of the club. Guarani will not acquire any athlete. If it comes, it will be on loan – he pointed out.

The 23-year-old striker was hired by Peixe from Luverdense. In September last year, it was loaned to Cuiabá, where it remained until the end of the year.

