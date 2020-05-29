Guanajuato.— The Plenum of the Guanajuato Congress reiterated, by majority, its vote in favor of life, leaving without effect reforms that sought to decriminalize abortion in that entity.

The opinion discussed before the Plenary referred to the immediate filing of two initiatives that were rejected at the time in the United Commissions of Justice and Health.

This time, in a virtual way, the Plenary of the Local Congress with 28 votes in favor and 5 against instructed that the initiatives promoted by the PRD and Morena, which sought to decriminalize abortion in Guanajuato, will be without effect and will be sent to the final archive.

After 5 hours of discussion, the legislators definitively rejected the abortion initiatives, arguing that they were not viable or suitable and, therefore, confirmed their inadmissibility.

The first initiative that did not prosper was presented since October 2018 by the deputy of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) Isidoro Bazaldúa.

The second was promoted in March of this year by the deputies of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) Magdalena Rosales and Ernesto Prieto.

The president of the commissions, María Cristina Márquez Alcalá, affirmed that all the opinions of the different groups in favor and against were heard.

“It is a consolidated work where all the comments and requests have been addressed, I believe that the deputies have been attentive and are issues and opinions that are respected; As deputies we are obliged to issue technical opinions ”, he pointed out.

In this way, article 163 of the Criminal Code of the State of Guanajuato, articles 77 and 78 of the Health Law of the State of Guanajuato are maintained without modifications; Article 41 bis of the Law on Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence for the State of Guanajuato; and the second, of repeal and reform to various articles of the Criminal Code of the State of Guanajuato.

Among the arguments, they highlighted that the Initiatives are incompatible with the Guanajuato Constitution that guarantees the right to life in all stages of life.

The analysis considered that the initiatives had insurmountable deficiencies and, therefore, the direction of the vote.

In this sense, a call was made to develop sexual rights programs with responsibility and comprehensive support for women during pregnancy.

