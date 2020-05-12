The Guanajuato International Film Festival will take place from September 18 to 27, attending to sanitary measures to prevent COVID-19

The Guanajuato International Film Festival (GIFF) announced its new dates, from September 18 to 27, in which it will maintain the spirit of celebrating with free access and use of public spaces, taking into account the sanitary measures dictated by the authorities due to the COVID-19.

Similarly, this edition will open new spaces: two drive-ins in the cities of San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato, as well as Picnic Cinema, in which the official selection will be screened in a pleasant environment, with fast food and waiters on skates, among other things that will transport the public to past times.

Regarding the measures to be taken for the quarantine, he explained in a statement that “he will coordinate with the State and Federal Health Secretariats to guarantee the integrity of the assistants attending the protocols dictated by the health sector. It will seek, as far as possible, to preserve the spirit of GIFF, characterized by free access and use of public spaces such as theaters, squares and underground streets ”.

He explained that sanitary measures such as “the distribution of mouth covers, the use of antibacterial gel, the adequate separation in closed spaces and the disinfection of the venues after each function, or any other measure observed by the pertinent instances ”.

He highlighted that they were received to participate in this edition 3 thousand 334 movies from 127 countries and revealed that it is negotiating with various platforms for the online exhibition of the programming. In addition, it will expand the coverage it performs GIFFTV, and to that extent, the master classes, panel discussions, conferences and press conferences will be held electronically.

Sarah Hoch, executive director of the Festival, recalled that this film project is the result of the collaboration of different sectors, public, private and society, so “we are committed to collaborating in the economic and cultural revival of our host cities and our State usually”.

With information from Notimex