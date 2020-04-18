So far, 140 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported at the state level. There were also 38 cases in recovery.

Guanajuato already registers 32 community cases of coronavirus, that is, it doubled the number of cases whose source could not be specified, in the last 24 hours.

Besides, in the municipality of Salamanca the eighth person died from the virus was registered. This is a 69-year-old woman who, as reported on the portal of the Ministry of Health, suffered from diabetes, cervical-uterine cancer and was affiliated with the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

Statewide, 140 positive cases were reported by coronavirus, which means 27 new cases in 24 hours. There were also 38 cases in recovery.

So far in the pandemic period, One thousand 704 cases have been ruled out in Guanajuato and they are under investigation 202.

In the city of León there are now 41 confirmed cases, 100 suspects, 23 recoveries and six community cases. Salamanca follows with 35 positives for Covid-19, nine under investigation, one recovered, five deceased and a community case.

In Irapuato there are already 20 confirmed cases, ten under investigation, ten by community transmission and five recovered. In Celaya, nine confirmed cases and eleven suspects were recorded, four from the community, one death and four recovered.

Seven confirmed cases remain in the city of Guanajuato, four suspects, two community members, one recovery and one death. Uriangato follows with five confirmed cases, four under investigation and two from the community.

The rest of confirmed cases and deaths are distributed in the municipalities of Moroleón, Acámbaro, San Miguel de Allende, Abasolo, Cortazar, Pénjamo, Yuriria, San Luis de la Paz, Silao, Tarimoro, Valle de Santiago. (Ntx)