Guajardo’s statements, false: FGR

Given the statements made in recent hours by the former Secretary of the Economy, Ildefonso Guajardo Villareal in various media, the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), assured that the statements of the accused are false.

In an information sheet, the FGR stated that Mr. Ildefonso Guajardo and his lawyer have brought to all the media, since this weekend, their criteria and justifications on the criminal matter that both face; and before which, this Prosecutor’s Office adheres to that transparency in the judicial process that the law authorizes and that only said Judicial Power can limit.

Under this premise, the FGR responded that the assertions of Mr. Ildefonso Guajardo Villareal, and of his lawyer, in the sense that the case “smells of political persecution” are absolutely false, and that they have not been given access to the evidence. .

In the information sheet, he listed that the complaint was presented by the Secretariat of the Federal Public Function, before the FGR, on October 12, 2020, in addition to the fact that the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption (FEMCC) integrated the folder corresponding, making it known to the accused from March 8 of this year, four months ago, granting him access to all the evidence provided; which has been continued, permanently, until the day of the hearing.

The main accusation refers to an account of the accused abroad, with a balance of $ 8,169,639.00 pesos, an amount that he affirms, which comes from the repudiation he made in 2014, of half of a property that was bequeathed to him and his sister; and, in this regard, he delivered the deed on that issue in which his half does not correspond, in any way, to the amount that he claims to have deposited from that source “.

The document states that it is reiterated that, in this regard and in all the evidence, since March 8, he has been given permanent access to the entire investigation and, in turn, has been asked to prove the origin of this inconsistency , without having done it. And, in such circumstances, the only option for the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) was to prosecute the case.

