Caracas, May 6 . .- The team of the head of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaidó, denied on Wednesday that the opposition leader maintains any “link, commitment or responsibility” with the US security company SilverCorp, to which the Government Venezuelan points to two frustrated maritime incursions.

“We reiterate once again that the interim government has no link, commitment or responsibility with the Silvercorp company or its actions, as well as deny that President Guaidó has signed a contract with his representative,” the Guaidó team said in a statement.

The government of Nicolás Maduro released an audio on Tuesday, in which, presumably, Guaidó is heard negotiating with a representative of Silvercorp the signing of a contract to carry out actions leading to the overthrow of the Chavista leader.

The Executive explained that the maritime incursions that he frustrated between Sunday and Monday were part of these negotiations and Silvercorp, for which he also accuses the United States and Colombia, countries that have already distanced themselves from the operation.

“Such is the level of barbarism, stupidity, stupidity, that (Guaidó) hires some American assassins. Here is the whole contract,” Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodríguez said Monday.

The alleged contract between SilverCorp and Guaidó would also have been signed by legislator Sergio Vergara, a close collaborator of the opposition leader, and by J.J. Rendón, a renowned communication advisor in the region.

Efe has not been able to independently verify the veracity of the audio or the contract that the Maduro government assures that Guaidó and SilverCorp signed.

Before the accusations, Maduro said on Wednesday that it will be up to the Venezuelan Justice to determine if the capture of Guaidó will be ordered, whom fifty countries recognize as interim president.

“That does not depend on my response, that depends on the organs of justice in Venezuela and it will be the Prosecutor’s Office and the courts who determine if he should be captured or not,” said the president during a virtual press conference.

The Venezuelan Justice has already opened at least 4 investigations against Guaidó, one of them for having proclaimed an interim Government in January 2019.

In addition, he froze his bank accounts and prohibited him from leaving the country, although the opponent held an international tour and returned through the country’s main air terminal, without being detained by the authorities.

