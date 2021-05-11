Guaidó urges an electoral agreement with the Venezuelan government

(Bloomberg) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó on Tuesday called for an electoral agreement with President Nicolás Maduro, offering sanctions relief as an incentive for the regime’s participation.

The agreement should have international support and focus on holding new presidential and legislative elections, after the opposition boycotted previous elections for lacking guarantees to ensure a free and fair vote, Guaidó said on Tuesday.

“We must reach an agreement to save Venezuela,” Guaidó said in a video posted on his social networks. In it he proposed “offering incentives to the regime, including the progressive lifting of sanctions.”

In recent weeks, Maduro has taken a more conciliatory stance, offering unusual signs of goodwill to Washington in his openness to host the World Food Program in Venezuela, to release six Citgo executives from prison and send to house arrest, and to accept two opposition figures on the country’s five-member Electoral Council.

Following the gestures of Caracas, the United States is reviewing its sanctions on Venezuela, a Biden administration official said Tuesday, while senior US officials serve as channels of communication between the two governments.

Segments of the opposition and NGOs have been involved for months in negotiations with the government for the appointment of the new Electoral Council.

More than two years after being recognized as the legitimate leader of Venezuela by the US and more than 50 nations, Guaidó has made little progress in ending the country’s political stalemate. By not moving forward, others have intervened.

Tuesday’s announcement represents a departure for Guaidó, given the open call for negotiation, which demands that all sectors of the opposition be included. He also said that the talks should not focus only on the regional and municipal elections to be held this year, as that would only strengthen Maduro and divide the opposition.

“The dictatorship will seek to continue creating parallel and partial negotiations. They will seek to divide us by calling regional and municipal elections, posing us a false dilemma, with the new Electoral Council that we do not recognize, ”said Guaidó.

The president of the National Assembly, led by the opposition, also proposed that the eventual agreement include international electoral observers, the acceptance of humanitarian aid and vaccines against covid-19, and the release of political prisoners.

With his proposal, Guaidó seeks to restore part of his lost prominence, said Luis Vicente León, director of the Caracas-based pollster Datanálisis.

“Guaidó packages his proposal in a new request for global negotiation and relates it to sanctions because it is the only instrument of pressure that the opposition seems to have today,” León said. “Although it does not control it directly.”

Original Note: Guaido Urges Venezuela Electoral Deal and Sanctions as Incentive

