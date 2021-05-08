Guaidó: The global dilemma is between authoritarianism and democracy

May 8, 2021
The president in charge of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, announced that the Alliance of Democracy will be present at the forum next Monday, called “The fight for freedom and democracy: reports from the front.”
According to Guaidó, the idea is to discuss the defense of “human rights, progress and freedom.”
Other democracy assets will participate in it: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Nathan Law and Wai Wai Un.
The global dilemma is between authoritarianism and democracy
Defending democracy is defending human rights, progress and freedom
I will share in this event with fighters around the world, we will talk about the fight to recover democracy.
Let’s support democracy https://t.co/MbhQmwCTX4
– Juan Guaidó (@jguaido) May 8, 2021
