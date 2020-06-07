© Provided by .

This file image, taken on March 10, 2020 in Caracas, shows Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó delivering a speech to his followers during a street demonstration.

Opposition leader Juan Guaidó reappeared on the street in videos released this Saturday by his team and allied parliamentarians after Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza claimed that he was a refugee at the French embassy in Caracas, which was denied by Paris.

“Those who are hidden are them (…). 15 million dollars of reward for them. I am giving the face,” says Guaidó in one of the videos, referring to the accusation of the United States justice for “narcoterrorism “against the socialist ruler Nicolás Maduro.

On Friday, France denied that Guaidó, head of the opposition Parliament recognized as the president in charge of fifty countries, was at his embassy.

“Mr. Juan Guaidó is not in France’s residence in Caracas. We have confirmed this several times to the Venezuelan authorities,” said the spokeswoman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Agnès von der Mühll.

The videos show the opposition leader, wearing a mask and protective gloves for the covid-19 pandemic, on a walking tour of a row of gasoline-powered vehicles, while greeting and talking to drivers.

Foreign Minister Arreaza suggested Thursday that Guaidó was at the French embassy, ​​a few days after Maduro hinted, without mentioning it, that the parliamentary leader was “hidden” in a diplomatic headquarters.

“We cannot enter a residence of an embassy of any country, in this case of Spain or France, and that justice is [los] carry by force. You can’t, “Arreaza replied in a radio interview to a journalist who asked about Guaidó’s alleged presence at the French embassy, ​​as well as his mentor, Leopoldo López, who is a guest at the Spanish ambassador’s residence. in Caracas for more than a year.

“We hope that these governments rectify … and turn the fugitives from justice to Venezuelan justice,” added Arreaza.

Guaidó has been the target of multiple judicial processes since he was proclaimed interim president in January 2019, although an arrest warrant is not known to exist against him.