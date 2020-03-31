CARACAS, Mar 30 (.) – Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó denounced on Monday a new wave of harassment of his collaborators by the government of President Nicolás Maduro after the arrest of two people who work for his team.

The opponents have denounced that the authorities have arbitrarily detained or harassed different collaborators of Guaidó, from his secretary Roberto Marrero – who has been detained since the beginning of 2019 – to the deputies closest to the leader, some of whom have had to go into exile.

Maduro and the second official man, Diosdado Cabello, “are cowards (…) Yesterday and today FAES acted, the rest of the bodies are complicit in letting executors of human rights violations act,” Guaidó said on Twitter.

Guaidó’s press office released a short video on Monday in which he assures that Andrea Bianchi, the partner of Rafael Rico – an assistant to the opposition leader – is carried by armed men in a van without license plates in an area of ​​Caracas. Deputies later said the woman was released.

“They raped Andrea Bianchi, a partner of @RafaelRicoRamos, who is a member of my team. They stripped her and left her on the highway after kidnapping her, hitting her mother and threatening to rape her,” added Guaidó on the social network.

From the Miraflores palace, Maduro said that justice will be applied to those who try to force their departure from the government, without mentioning names or details of events.

“I do not like to talk for the sake of speaking … I will get to you. Do you think what will not happen to you? Justice will come to you,” Maduro said in a statement to journalists, after a meeting with a Russian diplomat.

On Sunday, Guaidó showed images in which unknown men dressed in black pointed and mounted two men they identified as Rómulo García and Víctor Silio, part of Rico’s team, in a van.

General Elio Estrada, commander of the Bolivarian National Police, released on Sunday on social networks a photo where Garcia and Silio are seen standing with their hands behind, something unusual since in captures they usually see detainees with their backs, and If they are recognized members of the opposition, it may be days before there are images or videos.

“Our #Faes apprehended two citizens in the El Hatillo municipality, for possession of marijuana,” Estrada said on his Instagram account. The detainees “were identified as Rómulo García (38) and Víctor Silio (23). Likewise, a Glock caliber 9mm weapon with 20 rounds was seized from them.”

Police Special Actions Forces (FAES) have been accused by human rights groups of torture and summary executions, while . investigations have revealed that some squad officers are convicted criminals.

(Report by Vivian Sequera, additional report by Deisy Buitrago. Edited by Mayela Armas and Javier Leira)