Caracas Venezuela.

The Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó He avoided talking about the signing of one of his closest advisers with the American contractor Silvercorp, which the Executive accuses of being linked to the failed attacks, and said to the president Nicolás Maduro that “if he is so brave” stop him.

“They invent new excuses to keep chasing, to stop me. But I tell you something very clear: Mature, if you’re so brave, go ahead, “he said Guaidó in a message broadcast on their networks, the first after several days of silence.

ACCUSES THE GOVERNMENT OF “MONTAJE”

On the two attempts at sea attacks on Sunday and Monday, Guaidó He asserted that “the dictatorship activated a new set-up, a” false positive “and that” they not only planted weapons “or false evidence, but they even went so far as to” kill Venezuelans and use their lifeless bodies to put together a story. “

READ MORE: Venezuela imputes terrorism to US military detainees in frustrated “invasion”

Instead, he did not comment on the accusations of the Government, which indicates that he has signed a contract with the Silvercorp company to organize the two failed attacks in which at least eight people died.

One of Guaidó’s closest advisers, Juan José Rendón, revealed last Tuesday that he did indeed sign an exploratory contract with Silvercorp, although he clarified that the security company was never “given the green light” to carry out actions in Venezuela.

INFILTRATES

The opposition leader stressed that the Executive has acknowledged that it infiltrated the so-called Operation Gideon, the name given to maritime incursions, and launched a question into the air: “Why did they allow them to enter Venezuelan territory?”

In his opinion, this is because the authorities “wanted to assassinate and arrest Venezuelans who were in exile, justify more repression. They made excuses to continue killing Venezuelans.”

Last Sunday, the Venezuelan government foiled a first incursion in the coastal state of La Guaira, near Caracas, where eight people died and two more were arrested.

A day later, on the coasts of the central Aragua state, the authorities stopped a second attempt and, in this operation, 13 more attackers were arrested, including the Americans Luke Denman and Airan Berry, ex-military personnel linked to Silvercorp.

READ MORE: Who are the American ‘Rambos’ who led the failed invasion in Venezuela

This same Friday, the attorney general, Tarek Saab, raised the final number of detainees to 31, as there were several arrests in persecutions and subsequent raids.

“BLOODY SHOW” IN THE FACE OF THE CRISIS

“This bloody show that armed the dictatorship will not be able to stop the great popular discontent, the crisis that is overflowing Venezuela, the great discontent that exists within the National Armed Forces,” said the also president of the National Assembly (AN, Parliament) .

Guaidó He insisted that the Executive “does not need excuses to continue persecuting” its detractors because in Venezuela “there is no rule of law” and that on the opposition side they do not need “foreign mercenaries” since “there is enough discontent among Venezuelans” .

READ MORE: They are the protagonists of the failed “invasion” by sea of ​​Venezuela, according to Maduro

About the detainees, Guaidó, recognized as interim president of Venezuela For more than 50 countries, he called to “defend and demand respect for the Human Rights of detainees, regardless of whether their methods are shared or not.”

He argued that there can be no “more Óscar Pérez, Fernando Albán and Costa Arévalos”, recalling some of the cases of opponents who have died in clashes with the state security forces or in their custody.

.