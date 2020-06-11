MADRID, Jun 11 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The self-proclaimed “president in charge” of Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, has assured this Thursday that the Caribbean country is currently heading towards a “democratic feat” and has said he is on the “threshold leading to the end of the dictatorship” of Nicolás Maduro.

In the “Encounters for Venezuela” forum of the Venezuelan National Assembly, in which former President of the Spanish Government Felipe González has also participated, Guaidó has been optimistic and, although he has admitted that Venezuela is going through a “very complex” moment, He stressed that each step taken by the opposition “has its weight.”

In this sense, he has asked to focus fundamentally on a “process of transition towards democracy” and has drawn a parallel with the Spanish process: “Today I can say that at this moment we are on the threshold that leads to the end of the dictatorship.”

“Referring to the Spain of ’76, the factor of unity is fundamental, not to engage in false dilemmas; the fundamental is the transition”, he underlined after a brief comment on the political situation in Spain after the death of the dictator Francisco Franco.

For Guaidó, each “Venezuelan political struggle, martyr, exile or prisoner of the past 20 years” has served to “advance and rescue democracy in Venezuela.” “I firmly believe that today Venezuela can build a definitive space for a democratic feat that unites us all and that involves the international community, something that was not possible before,” he said.

“Today we represent a definitive advance towards the transition,” said the opposition leader, who assured that voices like González’s have allowed him to recognize “the Venezuelan struggle.”

UNITY AND COMMON FUTURE

Guaidó has thus insisted on “unity” and the importance of “building a common future” and has emphasized the need to “recognize mistakes”: “That transition has not been achieved.” “We must look at these gaps and errors every day to correct directions quickly,” he said.

Shortly before, Antonio Ecarri, ‘ambassador’ appointed by Guaidó in Spain, has lamented the terrible crisis that Venezuelans are going through and has accused the ‘Chavistas’ of “seeking only the creation of indefinite leaders.”

Regarding a way out of the crisis, Ecarri has asserted that the country “needs a new impulse, a new story”, an approach “more humane and sensitive to the challenges of the century”. “Without education, our peoples will continue to be prisoners of demagoguery and populism,” he pointed out before calling for dialogue. “The answer is not totalitarianism,” he riveted.