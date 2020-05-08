The attempted maritime raid that convulsed Venezuela last Sunday has a background that links Juan Guaidó’s team to a contract signed with a Florida-based security firm. Venezuelan political strategist Juan José Rendón, head of the Strategy Committee of the rival of the Venezuelan opposition leader, admitted on Wednesday having signed a document with a representative of the Silvercorp military contractor, Jordan Goudreau, to whom he paid $ 50,000 (about 44,000 euros), to carry out an attack that ended with the arrest of several government officials. J. J. Rendón, as he is known, assured in an interview with CNN in Spanish that it was “a preliminary agreement that was not effective.”

“The agreement had a 42-page annex that explained the exploratory purpose of that agreement, which was never executed or perfected. Understood, no advance was made in any of the preambles for it to become effective. What did it consist of? It was an exploration to see the possibility of capture and delivery to justice of members of the regime [de Nicolás Maduro] with indictments [acusaciones], arrest warrants, etc. ”, Rendón acknowledged. He also maintained that Guaidó did not sign the agreement and that finally the politician’s team did not authorize Goudreau to launch that operation.

The consultant, who has spent a good part of his career in Colombia, assures that he was “commissioned to analyze all possible scenarios for the cessation of the usurpation.” Since the presidential elections of 2018, in which the majority of the forces critical of Chavismo did not participate, considering that the vote did not have sufficient guarantees, the opposition and a large part of the international community, with Washington at the head, interpret that Maduro it has no legitimacy to govern. That was Guaidó’s main argument when, early last year, he launched his challenge to Maduro and proclaimed himself interim president as head of the legislature. More than 50 foreign governments still recognize that position to him today.

“There were many meetings that were held at that time to determine the feasibility in all aspects, legal, military, economic, financial, international, diplomatic, for an eventual capture of personeros with indictments,” Rendón continued. The contract referred to by the strategist was revealed just over a month ago by a former Chavista general named Clíver Alcalá. This military man, who today says he is a dissident, turned himself in to the DEA from Colombia, where he lived, after being included in a list of accused of international drug trafficking alongside Maduro and the regime’s staff. Before being transferred to the United States, he involved Guaidó in a conspiracy to overthrow the successor to Hugo Chávez and spoke, in detail, of that contract, mentioning Rendón.

“The legitimate government of Guaidó does not control a police force in the country,” recalled the adviser on CNN. Therefore, the strategy consisted of “analyzing all scenarios, alliances with other countries, their own actions, from insiders who fold the Constitution, retired military personnel.” “All those scenarios were made, hence an effective agreement was reached with that man regardless of the signing of that agreement,” he added.

Maritime intervention

The operation carried out on Sunday, baptized as Gideon, is the last unsuccessful military attempt against the Bolivian leader. At least eight people died in it, several Venezuelan officers and also two US citizens were captured. Maduro on Wednesday showed the video of an interrogation carried out by the regime’s security forces in which one of them, a former member of the forces expert in tactical work named Luke Denman, affirms that his objective was to take control of the airport and take it to the United States. Maduro said that both will be tried in Venezuela and announced that he will request the extradition of Jordan Goudreau, the former green beret, later a representative of Silvercorp, who claimed the coordination of that operation.

“There were three small groups. In total there were between 50 and 60 men, 20 people per group, “says Denman in the recording. “I had to make sure that I took control of the airport so that we could make a safe transfer from Maduro to the plane,” he adds. His task was to get hold of the communications from the control towers so that the planes could land. The Maiquetía terminal located near the beaches of Macuto and Chuao, where the incursion attempts took place.

